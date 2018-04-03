Prince Philip admitted to hospital for surgery, Palace official says

LONDON - A Buckingham Palace official announced that Prince Philip has been admitted to the hospital for hip surgery.
CNN reported that the duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will undergo the planned surgery at King Edward VII Hospital.
“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow,” a spokesman for the Palace said in a statement, according to People.
“Further updates will be issued when appropriate.”
BBC News reported that Prince Philip announced his retirement from public life in May 2017. A month later, he was admitted to the hospital for an infection stemming from a preexisting condition “as a precautionary measure.”
Prince Philip was also unable to attend Easter services with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle or the traditional Maundy service at St.George’s Chapel.
