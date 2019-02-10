Prince Philip, 97, surrenders driver's license after wreck that injured 2 others

LONDON - Prince Philip's days behind the wheel have come to an end.
According to The Associated Press, the 97-year-old British royal announced Saturday that he is giving up his driver's license just weeks after his wreck in eastern England.
"After careful consideration, the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving license," Buckingham Palace said Saturday.
Philip, who is Queen Elizabeth II's husband, crashed a Land Rover into another car Jan. 17, injuring two women, the AP reported. He apologized in a letter to one victim, blaming the sun's glare for the incident, according to the AP.
Prosecutors are determining whether to file charges in the crash.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report
