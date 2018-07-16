  • Prince Louis' christening portraits revealed: Kate Middleton, royal family stun in new photos

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LONDON - The British royal family released four official portraits Sunday from the christening of Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

    According to Kensington Palace, Matt Holyoak took the new photos last Monday at Clarence House after the 2-month-old prince was christened at Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace.

    In the portraits, Catherine, formerly known as Kate Middleton, beams as she holds the newest royal. Prince William and children Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, also smile for the camera in three of the shots.

    Other photos include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton; her brother, James Middleton; her sister, Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant; and Pippa's husband, James Matthews.

     

