0 Pregnant woman shot in head; baby delivered safely

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio -

A pregnant woman was shot in the head Thursday and flown to an area hospital, where medical professionals were able to save the baby she’d been carrying for over 30 weeks, according to court documents.

The victim was in critical condition after she was shot once in the side of her head Thursday night in a home in the first block of East McCreight Avenue, documents showed.

Miami Valley Hospital crews performed a cesarean section to deliver the baby and, at last check, the baby was OK, records showed.

Authorities booked Travis Hypes, 25, into Clark County Jail early Friday on one count of felonious assault. He is accused of shooting the victim, according to court records.

Hypes told police he was the victim’s boyfriend and admitted shooting her during an altercation, court records showed.

“He would tell us he and (the victim) were arguing and this led to the two of them shoving each other,” a probable cause affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court read. “During the shoving Travis said he (reached) into his right pocket and pulled out a pistol. She shoved him again after seeing the gun, so he shoved her back with both hands. His right hand had the gun in it and as he shoved her ... it discharged.”

Hypes ran to his uncle’s home on East Cecil Street and told him what happened, according to officials. The uncle told Hypes to tell police about the incident and called dispatchers.

