  • Possible burglar trapped in Chinese restaurant grease vent for 2 days, deputies say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN LORENZO, Calif. - A trespasser and possible burglar found himself in a sticky situation this week after he became trapped in the grease vent of a closed-down Chinese restaurant in San Lorenzo, California, deputies said.

    According to KGO, firefighters on Wednesday rescued the man from the vent, where he had been trapped for two days, after the owner of a nearby business heard him calling for help. He was hospitalized for dehydration and "is expected to make a full recovery," the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

    The 29-year-old suspect may have been trying to break in to steal copper wire or plumbing, said Sgt. Ray Kelly, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.

    "We can confirm this man was not Santa Claus and did not have legal authority to be here," Kelly said.

    Authorities are submitting the case to the district attorney, who will determine whether the man will face any charges, the Sheriff's Office said.

    Read more here.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories