Portuguese man o' wars washing ashore along SC coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - South Carolina officials are warning beachgoers as Portuguese man o' wars wash ashore.
The venomous creatures appeared at Sullivan's Island last month, and now they are washing up along Myrtle Beach.
Mike Wagner, operations manager of Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Services, said the man-of-wars are probably coming ashore due to prevailing southeast winds.
A man-of-war has long, venomous tentacles that are powerful enough to kill fish. Even if the creature is dead, it can still sting whatever it comes in contact with. Reggie Williams of Ripley’s Aquarium said while the sting is rarely deadly for humans, it is extremely painful and can last from a few minutes to a few weeks.
