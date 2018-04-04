  • Poor Pup: Porcupine gets the better of curious dog

    By: Steven Yablonski, Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    MIDDLETON, N.H. - A dog in New Hampshire came face-to-face with a porcupine, and was left with a painful reminder to just stay away from them.

    The porcupine defended itself when Milo got a little too close, and that left the dog with wounds to his face, head and ears after the incident in Middleton.

    Don’t worry -- Milo was treated by a local veterinarian and is now on the road to recovery.

