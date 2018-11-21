Poll: Americans have no appetite for politics on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA - In a rare show of bipartisanship, many Americans are unwilling to mix politics with their Thanksgiving dinner, according to a new poll.
According to the telephone poll -- conducted Nov. 15-18 and sampling 1,103 adults nationwide -- 40 percent hope to avoid political discussions during Thanksgiving, while 15 percent looked forward to talking politics.
According to the poll, 45 percent don’t care either way.
According to the findings, conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, 40 percent of Democrats and 37 percent of Republicans want to keep politics away from the dinner table.
Forty-two percent of people who identify as independents felt the same way, according to the poll.
