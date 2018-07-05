Police: Woman shoots man trying to steal SUV with toddlers inside

DALLAS - A woman shot a man in the head late Wednesday night as he tried to steal her SUV while her young children were still inside, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Maj. Paul Junger said the man, who was not identified, got into the woman’s vehicle just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Shell gas station on the 200 block of West Camp Wisdom Road. The woman’s two toddlers were inside the SUV at the time.
“The victim jumped inside the vehicle and asked the suspect to stop as he was driving away,” Junger said. When the man continued to drive, the woman pulled a gun from her glovebox and shot him once in the head, according to police.
The SUV crashed into a telephone pole. Junger said that neither the woman nor her children were injured in the incident.
The suspect was taken to a hospital. Police said he was in stable condition Wednesday night.
Authorities continue to investigate.
