Police: Woman posed as twin, faked autism in order to sexually assault caregiver

PEARLAND, Texas - A Texas woman is accused of trying to sexually assault her caregiver while faking autism, KHOU reported.
Rachel Childs, 29, of Pearland, faces charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and indecent exposure, KTRK reported. She was arrested Jan. 3.
TRENDING STORIES:
- FBI searching for suspects who violently kidnapped 2 people at Midtown apartment
- One of the best barbecue restaurants in US is right here in Atlanta, report says
- Man believed to be R. Kelly's former manager arrested, accused of terroristic threats
Police said Childs lied to the caregiver and told her she would be caring for her twin sister, who has autism, KHOU reported. After arriving at the home where the twin was staying, the caregiver took the woman to her home.
Pearland woman faked autism so she could sexually assault caregiver, police say https://t.co/1D18i6kShZ pic.twitter.com/zMPGwq1ZwQ— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 18, 2019
The caregiver contacted police after discovering Childs was an only child, the television station reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}