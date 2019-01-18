  • Police: Woman posed as twin, faked autism in order to sexually assault caregiver

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PEARLAND, Texas - A Texas woman is accused of trying to sexually assault her caregiver while faking autism, KHOU reported.

    Rachel Childs, 29, of Pearland, faces charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and indecent exposure, KTRK reported. She was arrested Jan. 3.

    Police said Childs lied to the caregiver and told her she would be caring for her twin sister, who has autism, KHOU reported. After arriving at the home where the twin was staying, the caregiver took the woman to her home.

    Childs, posing as the twin, allegedly came on to the caregiver at her home, the television station reported. The caregiver became suspicious when Childs did not exhibit behavior of someone with autism, KTRK reported.
     

    The caregiver contacted police after discovering Childs was an only child, the television station reported.

