0 Police: Woman flashes knife, pepper sprays employees, customers at Walmart

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly used pepper spray and wielded a knife during an attack Sunday at a Walmart in New Jersey, the Jersey Journal reported.

Imani Jones, 39, of the Bronx, New York, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, making terroristic threats and possession of a weapon, News12 New Jersey reported.

A spokesman for the North Bergen Police Department told the television station that Jones was trying to return some clothing at the Walmart in North Bergen. When her request was denied, police said Jones pushed the register onto an employee and pepper sprayed three other employees and three customers waiting on line.

Jones then flashed a pocket knife and entered a packing room next to the customer service desk, the Journal reported. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the newspaper, Jones allegedly pointed the pocketknife at an employee and kept him in the packing room with her.

Carolyn Cuellar, who was at the customer service desk, told News12 New Jersey that she and her mother Maria were shopping at the store after just having lunch when she was attacked.

“I felt my head hit the wall and all I remember feeling was panic, like ‘She’s trying to kill me,’” Cuellar told the television station.

Jones was taken into custody after she was pepper sprayed by police and subdued by four officers, News12 New Jersey reported. She appeared in a Hudson County court Tuesday and was later released, the Journal reported.

In a statement, a Walmart spokesman said that, “Customer and associate safety is a top priority for us, and we’re sorry for what these customers experienced.”

“We’re grateful for the swift action of the North Bergen Police Department and will refer additional questions to them.”

