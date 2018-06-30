Police: Woman bites off part of man's ear during dispute at Chinese restaurant

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A customer upset over her order at a Chinese restaurant in Michigan is accused of biting off part of the owner's ear, police said.
The incident took place Thursday evening at the China 1 Restaurant in Mt. Clemens, WXYZ reported. Police said Jade Anderson, 24, was complaining to the owners about her order when the dispute turned physical. Anderson is accused of pushing the owner's son, who was helping translate, WXYZ reported. Anderson also allegedly threw her food on the floor and then attacked both owners, police said. As the male victim stepped in to protect his wife, Anderson allegedly bit part of his ear off, WXYZ reported.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
Anderson was arrested and charged with assault with intent to maim, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. Police said she also left a young child unattended at home. Her bail is set at $20,000, according to booking documents.
