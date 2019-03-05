Police: Vape shop owner, employees charged with selling pot products to minors

TAUNTON, Mass. - The owner of a Massachusetts vape shop and four of his employees were arrested after police said a stash of marijuana products was found behind the counter and some of that product was sold to teenagers.
While recreational marijuana sales are legal in Massachusetts, the Taunton store was not licensed to sell marijuana products. Police said four employees of Kloudy Visionz, ranging in age from 22 to 27, were all selling marijuana products to minors.
They appeared in court Monday on charges of intent to distribute marijuana and THC-based products after an investigation allegedly revealed high school-aged teenagers coming and going from the store, police said. The teens were allegedly taken to the side door of the business, instead of the cash register, and were then seen leaving with marijuana, police said.
Evidence seized by police included about 12 ounces of marijuana edibles and cartridges of vape liquid containing THC and about $5,000 in cash, authorities said.
The store's owner, Jason Correia, 25, was not at the store when police raided it, but he is also facing charges. The store had only been open for about a year, but the license to sell tobacco had expired, according to police.
