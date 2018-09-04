Police: Texting driver crashed into back of trooper's patrol car

DES MOINES, Iowa - Police in Iowa used a real-life example to warn drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.
The Iowa State Patrol posted an image of a damaged cruiser on its Facebook page Friday. The agency wrote: "When your head is buried in your phone, bad things can happen ... like running into the back of an Iowa State Patrol car. Put your phone down while driving!"
The incident took place Aug. 8, KCCI reported. A young driver who was allegedly texting struck the back of the parked cruiser near the trooper's home. The trooper's vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the accident and there were no injuries.
The driver received a ticket and will pay for damages to the trooper's patrol car, KCCI reported.
