Police tell man ‘Congratulations, that's a felony' after arrest on impersonating US Marshal charge

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - When you’re going to impersonate a law enforcement officer, the last person you want to tell that you’re a cop, is a cop.
But that’s what police in Boynton Beach said happened at a Florida Best Buy.
According to the police report, officers were called to the store when a man that employees suspected of stealing an iPhone X a few days earlier entered the business.
The employee called to have John O’Grady, 61, removed from the store for trespassing.
When officers approached the Boynton Beach man, he said he was a U.S. marshal. The pin on his gray suit, the badge and the gun seemed to confirm that.
But O’Grady didn’t have identification nor could he name his supervisor.
He eventually conceded that no, he was not a U.S. marshal, and the “firearm” on his hip was a BB gun.
Police can be heard on the body camera video telling O’Grady, “Congratulations, that’s a felony,” once they found a badge on his belt saying that he was a U.S. marshal.
Authorities arrested O’Grady on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and retail theft. They reportedly found the stolen iPhone in O’Grady’s vehicle.
TRENDING STORIES:
O’Grady was released later that afternoon from the Palm Beach County Jail on a $6,000 surety bond, records show.
Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}