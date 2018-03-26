  • Police find missing mother, her 5 children

    By: Aurielle Eady, ActionNewsJax.com

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Update 3:15 p.m. March 26: The ﻿Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that authorities have found missing mother Kimber Clark and her five children.

    Deputies said Clark and the children were found “safe inside an abandoned building where they have been since last night.”

    Original report: On Monday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced they are searching for a Jacksonville mother, Kimber Nicole Clark and her five children.

    Clark, 29, is described as a white woman who is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, with a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder.

    A Missing Child Alert has been issued for the five children: Lashaun Felder, 9, Dwayne Felder, 8, Ariana Felder, 11, King Brody, 2, and Kyliah Holloway, 7.

    Clark is described as "depressed and suicidal," according to the police report.

    JSO said it is "trying to ascertain their safety," as Clark and her children were evicted from their home with nowhere to stay. 

    On Sunday, Clark allegedly told a friend she met up with at Walmart on Merrill Road, "DCF will not help me with the kids and they will be better off without me. I am going to kill myself," according to the report. She was reportedly drinking at that time.

    Clark was last seen Sunday, driving off in a 2007 black Toyota pickup truck on Dalehurst Drive.

    Police said they can be anywhere.

