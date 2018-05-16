0 Police, school officials praise high school seniors' prank as ‘one of best' ever

CUMBERLAND, Wis. - The seniors at a Wisconsin high school showed their smarts, and their senses of humor, this week with a prank that even had the local police force praising their cunning.

At first glance, it appeared that a car had crashed into the side of Cumberland High School, leaving a gaping hole in the brick façade near the principal’s office. Bricks were strewn everywhere as the back half of the car jutted out of the building.

It was all a sham.

“Nice work, seniors,” Cumberland School District officials said Monday on the district’s Facebook page. “You had everyone a little nervous this morning!”

The students placed the back half of a junk car up against the building and used tape and a black tarp to create the illusion of a hole in the building, district officials explained.

“The best part? This prank included absolutely no damage at all to school property, which is why police singled it out,” the district’s Facebook post read.

Police officials called the prank “one of the best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen.”

The department’s Facebook followers agreed, sharing the post thousands of times. Several people commended the teens on their “good, clean fun,” while others lamented that their own senior class hadn’t thought of the prank themselves.

One man puzzled over how the students pulled it off unnoticed.

“I’m curious as to how they got the car into position without someone stopping them?” the man wrote.

A police official responded that the prank was done around midnight, but that it did get noticed afterward.

“It was called in as a crash by a subject that works across from the school,” the response stated. “When (the) officer arrived, he realized it was the prank and laughed at the kids.”

