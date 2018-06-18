  • 2 people shot at Washington Walmart

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:
    TUMWATER, WASH. -

    Police are responding to reports of a shooting inside the Walmart Supercenter in Tumwater, Washington. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The fire department told KIRO7.com they are calling it a "mass casualty incident" and confirmed at least two people were shot.

    The Walmart is about 62 miles from Seattle.

    This is a developing story. Check back with KIRO7.com for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 people shot at Washington Walmart

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police respond to reports of 'mass casualty' shooting at Washington Walmart

  • Headline Goes Here

    Five undocumented immigrants dead after chase with Border Patrol, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dead great white shark washes ashore on California beach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Small earthquake detected in Mexico City after national team beats Germany