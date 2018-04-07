Police order man to 'put down the cheeseburger' upon arrest for road rage

FRESNO, Calif. - A man in California who crashed into two gates of an IRS processing center Friday during a road rage incident was tracked down by authorities and ordered to surrender, police said.
But Moses Martinez, 25, was reluctant to give up the cheeseburger he was eating, The Fresno Bee reported.
Police say that Martinez became enraged after a female driver honked at him, so he followed the woman to the IRS processing center, where he plowed through two security gates, The Fresno Bee reported. After spinning in circles several times, causing the tires of the car to smoke, Martinez fled, but soon abandoned the vehicle, police said.
Police found Martinez at an apartment complex, where he answered the door shirtless and holding a cheeseburger, The Fresno Bee reported. He wanted to finish his meal before being arrested, but police ordered him to put down the cheeseburger.
Upon relinquishing the burger, police arrested Martinez, charging him with felony vandalism.
