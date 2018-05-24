Police officers rescue children from roof

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Police officers jumped into action to save two children who were stranded on a roof.
Police told WFOR that a woman was refusing to listen to officers when they arrived.
The woman was on the roof over a townhouse garage, 15 to 20 feet above the ground. The woman’s two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were with her on the rain-slicked roof, WFOR reported.
Police stood on the ground, on the ledge and inside the house.
As one officer held the woman, two others guided the children, walking them down the ledge to another officer waiting inside an adjacent townhouse.
The rescue was caught on the officers’ body cameras and posted by police to the department’s YouTube page.
Police said the woman was agitated because she had taken a party drug known as “Molly,” WFOR reported.
The woman was taken to a mental health facility and could face charges. The Department of Children and Families took custody of the children and is investigating, WFOR reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}