Police officers get in July 4th spirit with 'cop pool karaoke' (VIDEO)

BOSTON - The Fourth of July is days away and many are getting into the patriotic spirit – including a couple of Boston police officers.
Officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty of the Boston Police Department can sing! The department posted a video Monday morning of the two singing "God Bless America" while driving through the city.
“Cop Pool Karaoke” – #BPD Officers Prepare for Upcoming Independence Day Festivities https://t.co/006PZO87o1— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}