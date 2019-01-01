Police officers brought to ‘tears' over Krispy Kreme truck fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A recent batch of Krispy Kreme doughnuts could have been extra crispy. A Krispy Kreme truck burst into flames after making a delivery in the town of Morehead.
The driver noticed smoke in the cab and pulled over, WKYT reported.
Fire crews and police were on the scene and were able to put the fire out.
Luckily, the truck was empty and wasn’t carrying any of the famous donuts, but that didn’t stop police officers from having a little fun after the danger had passed, WKYT reported.
They took photos of themselves pretending to cry over the potential loss of their favorite snacks, posting the photos to Twitter.
No words. 😭 pic.twitter.com/eRzvxztVlG— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) December 31, 2018
