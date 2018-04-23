  • Police officer takes 84-year-old man to hospital to visit sick wife

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. - A police officer in Pennsylvania has the serve portion of “to protect and serve” perfected.

    Roger Baker, 84, had to get to his local hospital after his wife had a medical emergency. No friends or family could take him, so he called police for help, WHP reported.

    Deputy Chief Bentley from Montoursville Police Department responded, taking Baker to the medical facility, and escorted him to the building, WHP reported

    TRENDING STORIES:

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

    In the police department’s Facebook post, which has been shared more than a thousand times, the department said that Bentley held Baker’s hand, walking him to the building until hospital workers brought a wheelchair out for Baker and took him to his wife in the emergency room.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer takes 84-year-old man to hospital to visit sick wife

  • Headline Goes Here

    Royal baby: New addition to the royal family will be fifth in line for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gives birth to baby boy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teens stop basketball game to take knees, pay respect during funeral procession

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wegmans recalls herbal tea