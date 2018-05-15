  • Police officer killed when patrol car crashes on slick highway

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A deadly morning on a Florida highway claimed the life of a police officer who was responding to a separate crash.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the person killed in a deadly single-car crash Tuesday, is a Jacksonville police officer. 

    Sheriff Mike Williams said the officer was responding to a crash on I-295 at 4:30 a.m., when the officer hit a tree.

    The officer was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

    "It's a tough day for JSO and the city," Williams said.

    JSO said the officer worked the midnight shift. Police said next of kin has not been notified yet. 

    Williams believes weather may have played a factor in the crash.

    The director of JSO patrol and law enforcement, Mike Bruno, said the community's heart is saddened and describes the officer as a hero.

    "Heroes are the individuals that, every day, pin on the badge or put on the uniform, knowing they might not come back, but go out anyways," Bruno said.

    JSO said the officer was killed on Police Memorial Day. 

    "It's another reminder of the risks that men and women of JSO take on everyday when they come on this job,'' Williams said.

    The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

