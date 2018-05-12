  • Police officer charged with shoplifting

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Thursday that one of his officers is charged with shoplifting.

    CMPD Officer Samuel Yaravitz was arrested on seven counts of larceny in connection with shoplifting from a Harris Teeter on Morrison Boulevard.

    He has been suspended without pay.

    “We are charged with upholding and enforcing the law and will continue to hold ourselves accountable when we violate it. I am disappointed that a member of our department has fallen short of our organization’s high standards,” said Putney.

    Yaravitz has been a CMPD officer since June 1999.

    Blair Moore is a customer of the Harris Teeter.

    "I think he has a problem,” Moore said. “I think it's a little deeper than being a bad cop."

