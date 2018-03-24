Police: Mother accused of drinking in car, firing gun while kids in backseat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A domestic dispute led to a woman's arrest in Albuquerque Thursday, police said.
Davona Chavez, 21, was allegedly upset because her ex-boyfriend accused her of damaging his girlfriend's car, KOB reported. She allegedly told police that she had a few shots of Hennessy, put her three children in the backseat of her car and drove off.
At some point, Chavez allegedly stopped the car in the middle of the road and fired a shot in the air, police said. No one was injured. An officer who heard the shot followed Chavez and arrested her, KOB reported.
Chavez is being held without bond, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.
