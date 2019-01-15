Police: Mom arrested for DUI was trying to 'teach her son a lesson'

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A Kentucky woman told police she was trying to “teach her son a lesson” when she allegedly drove drunk with her boy in her vehicle, WKYT reported.
Sunita Jairam, 48, of Lexington, was charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a minor, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
Jairam was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Sunday, the newspaper reported, citing an arrest citation. Her blood-alcohol level was .161, twice the legal limit in Kentucky, the newspaper reported.
According to the citation, Jairam told police she “drank a lot of beer and got in her car to drive to teach her son a lesson.” She also told police she drove at speeds up to 150 mph while her son was in the 2014 BMW X1, the Herald-Leader reported.
According to the citation, Jairam’s son told police he tried to get out of the car several times because of his mother’s driving, but could not because the door was locked, WKYT reported.
Jairam was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bond, the Herald-Leader reported.
