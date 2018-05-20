Police: Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly hitting dog with baseball bat

A Massachusetts man was arrested Friday for allegedly abusing a dog with a baseball bat.
Gregory Ostiguy, 50, of New Bedford, was arrested by Dartmouth Police and charged with animal cruelty.
Police responded to a report of animal abuse at around 6:50 p.m. on Friday. After an investigation, police determined that Ostiguy did in fact strike the dog with a bat.
The dog was transported to a local veterinary hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
