Police: Man, woman face drug charges after traffic stop for throwing lit cigarette from car

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. - Police in Indiana arrested two people over the weekend after finding nearly two dozen syringes in a car that was stopped when a person threw a lit cigarette out of a window, according to multiple reports.
Trooper Kyle Hall was off duty on Sunday when he saw the cigarette being thrown from a car traveling west on State Road 46 near Red Hill Road, WBIW reported.
After the vehicle was stopped, troopers learned that the driver of the car had a suspended driver’s license, according to WBIW. Two passengers, identified as Keith Leighton, 26, and Christina Hale, 29, were also wanted in Monroe County on outstanding warrants, WANE reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Inmate slips handcuffs, escapes after jumping from hospital window, police say
- ‘He’s innocent’: Mom defends son in car when friend killed Gwinnett officer
- Teen critically injured during 'pumpkin chucking' event on Halloween
Troopers found 22 syringes during a search of the vehicle and, after taking the suspects to jail, discovered methamphetamine concealed on the bodies of Leighton and Hale, according to WTHR.
The news network reported Leighton and Hale were arrested on several charges, including possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and the outstanding warrants.
Records from Monroe County Jail showed the pair remained jailed Friday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}