Police: Man uses riding lawn mower to hit people in face with rocks

SANTA FE, Texas - A Texas man is accused of using his riding lawn mower to launch a rock attack in his neighborhood.
Police say on June 9, Johnny Manning, 72, rode his riding lawn mower onto a gravel driveway, where he pelted three people with rocks as they were exiting a vehicle. The man who reported the incident told police he was dropping off his ex-wife and daughter at the home the pair share with Manning when the attack occurred, the Galveston County Daily News reported. The man told police that Manning doesn't like him.
The man's 9-year-old daughter was struck in the face and body by the rocks, the Daily News reported. The rock attack also caused damage to the man's SUV, including broken windows, dents and scratches, according to the Daily News report.
Police said Manning confessed to the attack and told them he'd do it again if he had the chance.
Manning was arrested on two felonies, intentional bodily injury and criminal mischief of more than $2,500, and a misdemeanor assault charge, police said.
