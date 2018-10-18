  • Man swipes 5 cases in ‘textbook beer run,' police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are asking for help to find a man who stole five cases of beer from a convenience store on Wednesday. 

    The man grabbed five cases of Bud Light and left in a gray Dodge truck, police said. 

    “Here is a textbook definition of a beer run,” Arlington police wrote on social media. “This beer baron swiped five cases.”

