Man swipes 5 cases in ‘textbook beer run,' police say

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are asking for help to find a man who stole five cases of beer from a convenience store on Wednesday.
The man grabbed five cases of Bud Light and left in a gray Dodge truck, police said.
“Here is a textbook definition of a beer run,” Arlington police wrote on social media. “This beer baron swiped five cases.”
Here is a textbook definition of a beer run. This beer baron swiped 5 cases from a convenience store in the 5000 block of Little School Road and took off. He left in a Gray Dodge truck. 📞 Det. Thompson if you recognize him, 817-459-6054 or email, leonor.thompson@arlingtontx.gov pic.twitter.com/un3So55wB1— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 17, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}