0 Police: Man shoots suspected burglar holding his wife at gunpoint

HOUSTON - A man opened fire Tuesday night when a pair of would-be home invaders attempted to force his wife into their Houston home at gunpoint, leaving one man injured, according to police and news reports.

The incident started around 10:30 p.m., when the two men stole the woman’s purse while she was in the driveway of her home in South Houston, KPRC reported.

Police said the men tried to force the woman into her house while her husband was inside. The husband heard noises coming from outside the home and looked out a window to see that the men had grabbed his wife, according to KTRK.

He grabbed a pistol and confronted the men, exchanging gunshots with the suspects and injuring one of them, KTRK reported.

Southeast officers are on a shooting at 4300 South Acres. Initial reports are that two suspects tried to force a female into a house at gunpoint. Husband was in the house and repelled the suspects with gunfire. One suspect transported in critical condition second suspect fled 202 pic.twitter.com/Z6mIDT9TB8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 18, 2018

Police Lt. Larry Crowson told the Houston Chronicle that the injured man was shot in the head. He was last listed at a hospital in serious condition, the Chronicle reported.

The other man ran from the scene, KRIV reported.

Neither of the victims were injured in the attack, according to KHOU.

