  • Police: Man pulls gun on McDonald's employee after not getting hot sauce

    PHOENIX, Ariz. - An Arizona man, upset that he did not get hot sauce with his french fries, pointed a shotgun at a McDonald’s employee, KNXV reported.

    Antonio Alonso Ballesteros, 18, was charged with aggravated assault stemming from the Jan. 11 incident.

    According to Phoenix police, Ballesteros went to a McDonald’s drive-thru.

    When he received his fries, Ballesteros allegedly became upset when his did not receive hot sauce with his order, KNXV reported.

    He reportedly went into the store, poured soda on a female employee and left.

    When the victim followed to write down the man’s license plate number, the man allegedly pulled a shotgun from his SUV and pointed it at the employee.

    Police used surveillance video to get a license plate number and found Ballesteros a few days later, KNXV reported.

    Ballesteros claimed he grabbed his gun because he believed the employee was going to pour coffee on him, the television station reported.

