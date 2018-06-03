Police: Man fatally shoots himself while playing with gun in hotel room

BELLEVUE, Wash. - A man died early Sunday after he accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun, according to authorities in Washington.
Police and fire officials said they found the 25-year-old man, whose name was not released, with a gunshot wound to the head after responding to a report of an accidental shooting at Hotel 116 on 116th Avenue N.E.
A 24-year-old woman who had rented the hotel room with the unidentified man told investigators that the 25-year-old was playing with a handgun when it went off.
“The (woman) told the man to stop because she felt uncomfortable, and the man told the woman not to worry because the gun was unloaded,” Bellevue police said. “(He) put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger. The gun discharged and the woman ran to the lobby and called 911.”
Authorities took the man to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he later died, officials said.
