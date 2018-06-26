Police K-9 makes $10 million drug bust

CHICAGO - A K-9 officer has put a dent in the drug trade in Chicago.
Jayda the dog helped police find $10 million worth of marijuana last week, CNN reported.
Officers had pulled a driver over who was suspected of trafficking drugs. Jayda’s sniffing alerted officers to the contraband. They said they found 1,500 pounds of marijuana on its way from California to Chicago, CNN reported.
The bundles of marijuana were stuffed in the car and trailer, WBBM reported.
Chicago police posted a photo of the evidence that filled the walls of a room.
The driver of the car, Jason Tanner, of Lakehead, California, was charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and was held at Cook County Jail on $50,000 bail, WBBM reported.
