  • Police in search for Jeep seen with dog on rear 'cargo carrier'

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - Huntersville police are investigating after a dog was seen on the rear cargo carrier of a blue Jeep Wrangler

    [RELATED: Abandoned dog left with note at Folly Beach looking for new home] 

    Officials say the owner has been identified, but police have not located the person.

    >> Read more trending news 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories