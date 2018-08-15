Police in search for Jeep seen with dog on rear 'cargo carrier'

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - Huntersville police are investigating after a dog was seen on the rear cargo carrier of a blue Jeep Wrangler.
Officials say the owner has been identified, but police have not located the person.
We are aware of the below dog on the rear cargo carrier of a blue Jeep Wrangler and are actively investigating. Owner identified, but not located yet. If you see this vehicle, or the owner, or know its whereabouts, please contact police immediately. #HuntersvillePD #HelpLocating pic.twitter.com/YaReWPJFda— Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) August 14, 2018
