Police honor cancer-stricken K-9 with final ride through town

SAUGUS, Mass. - The Saugus Police Department gave a final ride through town for one of its heroes.
K-9 Bruin, who was recently diagnosed with untreatable cancer, got a sendoff Thursday along the streets he loved to patrol, according to a Facebook post from Saugus police.
The post said K-9 Bruin's health had deteriorated in the past few days and the aggressive cancer was causing much pain and discomfort for the dog. Saugus Police honored him with a sendoff through the streets on his final ride, starting at 11:30, before he was put down.
