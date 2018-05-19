  • Police: Homeowner shoots home invader with arrow

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:
    SHALER, Penn. -

    Police are searching for two men after a home invasion in Pennsylvania on Friday night.

    The homeowner shot one of the intruders with a bow and arrow, Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said.

    The suspects are in their 30s, with one possibly wearing a hooded sweatshirt and one possibly wearing a red bandana, WPXI reported.

    Police were using dogs as part of the search.

    Lt. Sean Frank of the Shaler Police Department told WPXI the homeowner reacted quickly.

    "He heard them come in through his back door, which was unlocked," Frank said. "He grabbed his bow and arrow, which he’s proficient with, and he says he fired three shots down the hallway. Doesn’t think he struck them at that point.”

    However, the man told police he fired one more arrow as the pair fled and believes he hit one of them in the arm.

