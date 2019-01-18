Police get overwhelming response for volunteers to get drunk, take sobriety tests for training

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - After putting out an all-points bulletin for help, it took police less than 24 hours to find volunteers willing to get drunk then take a series of sobriety tests for officer training.
Kutztown police sought three volunteers “willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation” for the April 4 training, according to a post on social media.
“Thank you all for your interest in helping us out,” police wrote on Facebook less than 24 hours later. “We have had an overwhelming response for this and at this point we have enough volunteers for this training!”
The volunteers are expected to responsibly get home from the training.
