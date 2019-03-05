Police: Georgia expert on impaired driving arrested on DUI charge

A Georgia police officer recognized as an expert on impaired driving was arrested Monday on a DUI charge, The Brunswick News reported.
Glynn County police Officer Kevin Yarborough, 38, was arrested Monday afternoon by a Georgia state trooper, Sgt. 1st Class Chad Gray told the newspaper. Yarborough is charged with DUI driver less safe and failure to maintain a lane, the News reported.
Yarborough was recognized in 2016 and 2017 as Georgia’s drug recognition expert of the year in an annual report by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. He is one of more than 200 law enforcement officials in Georgia who are certified as drug recognition experts, the News reported.
According to state troopers, Yarborough allegedly crossed a white line while preparing to make a left turn and then crossed a double yellow line, the newspaper reported. Gray said Yarborough tested positive for alcohol in a roadside Breathalyzer test. Gray said Yarborough later submitted to a blood alcohol test; the results are not complete, the News reported.
Glynn County Police Department chief of staff Brian Scott said an internal investigation has been started, the newspaper reported. Yarborough, a 17-year veteran of the department, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the probe, Scott told the newspaper.
