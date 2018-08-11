0 Police find body in man's trunk after he shot himself during traffic stop

GARDINER, Maine - State police in Maine found a body in the trunk of a man's car Thursday night.

When they stopped the man after receiving reports of erratic driving on I-295 in Gardiner, the driver got out of the car and immediately shot himself to death, police said.

After further investigation, police said they found the body of a woman in the trunk of his car.

The man was later identified as Gyarth Rutan, 34, from Sturbridge, Massachusetts.

According to state police, both bodies will be taken to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta for autopsies and examination.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office told Boston 25 News it has launched an investigation into the woman's death. According to police, the woman's death did not take place in Maine.

Rutan's neighbors in Sturbridge, more than 200 miles away from Timberwood Drive, Maine, where police found him, say they are shocked to hear what happened.

"He seemed like a nice guy," said Sarah Fulginiti, a neighbor. "I didn’t get to see him much."

Police spent most of the day on Friday combing through his apartment on Fairview Park Road.

Neighbors said Rutan lived there alone for the last two years and would see a woman with him every now and then.

"It’s a little shocking, stuff like this doesn’t happen around here, it’s surprising," said Fulginiti. "On occasion, he would be sitting in front with a woman."

Police in Sturbridge and Maine are working together to figure out what happened.

