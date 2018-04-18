  • Police find 78 pounds of marijuana in SUV

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    GREENFIELD, Ind. - Indiana state troopers decided to spoil the party.

    “Somebody’s 4/20 celebration is canceled,” the Indiana State Police tweeted after seizing 78 pounds of marijuana Monday, WXIN reported.

    A trooper pulled over a 2017 Ford Expedition SUV for a traffic violation on I-70 near Greenfield around 11 a.m., the television station reported. The trooper then found 78 pounds of marijuana.

    Troopers arrested Christian Elie, 51, of Elbert, Colorado, and Austin Johnson, 42, of Indianapolis. They were taken to the Hancock County Jail and booked on preliminary drug charges, WXIN reported.

    The street value of the marijuana is estimated to be around $250,000, WXIN reported.

