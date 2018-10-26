Police: Driver pulled over for not wearing seat belt flees at 100 mph, flips car

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. - A driver who was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt sped off, careening through stop signs and reaching speeds of 100 mph before crashing and being taken into custody, police said.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Dexter Colvin stopped Joshua Milby in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant on Wednesday for not wearing a seat belt.
When Colvin got out and approached Milby, Milby took off in a 2002 Mercury vehicle. Colvin watched Milby run six stop signs and then get onto the highway, where he reached speeds of 100 mph before he lost control of the car and it flipped over.
Colvin then saw Milby, 31, get out of the overturned car and start running through an open field.
Colvin pursued and detained Milby.
Milby was arrested and charged with failure to wear seat belts, fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment, among other charges, according to arrest records.
