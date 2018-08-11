  • Police departments post hilarious back-to-school photos

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Friday was the first day of school in many parts of the United States, and while the levels of excitement varied among students, it was also evident among police resource officers.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Several police departments, using the hashtag #SROchallenge, posted photographs on social media of their staff members who were going back to school.

    Here are a few examples.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories