Police departments post hilarious back-to-school photos

Friday was the first day of school in many parts of the United States, and while the levels of excitement varied among students, it was also evident among police resource officers.
Several police departments, using the hashtag #SROchallenge, posted photographs on social media of their staff members who were going back to school.
Here are a few examples.
Students were not the only ones to return to school today. KPD School Resource Officers were also back at it bright and early this morning ready to start a great school year. Have a great #firstdayback students and SRO’s! #FirstDayOfSchool #SROchallenge @KnoxSchools pic.twitter.com/B7CK7NZVDG— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 8, 2018
TIME FOR BACK TO SCHOOL!! And a few of our Youth Resource Deputies (YRDs) decided to take their first day of school photos. One of them doesn’t look very happy to be going back, but the other two are thrilled!!— SJSO (@SJSOPIO) August 10, 2018
#SROchallenge #BackToSchool #SJCYRDs pic.twitter.com/jQAMhu0OPO
First day of school (late post) #srochallenge #middleschool pic.twitter.com/h1PHSHv0le— Rodney Lehman (@RodneyLehman08) August 8, 2018
Officer Wilcox is so excited about the first day of school at Caloosa MS! #SROchallenge #loveleeschools pic.twitter.com/AbbnZwm3Ub— Ann Cole (@AnnCole45072119) August 10, 2018
Nobody wants to go #backtoschool but our School Resource Officers will be there to make sure everything goes smooth!— JP Sheriff's Office (@JeffParishSO) August 10, 2018
Here's Deputy Marcus Borne (Marrero Middle School) and Lt. Rene Lacombe (Harry S Truman Middle School) officially joining the #SROChallenge 😄 pic.twitter.com/FJd2KAgVLc
School Resource Officer Grove’s first day back to school - looks like this is the new #SROchallenge , we thought we were ready but not so much - we are sure some parents can relate! #Back2School #BackToSchool2018 #sacpd 🚓 pic.twitter.com/q4ntSX02ay— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 9, 2018
#SROChallenge before I knew it was a challenge pic.twitter.com/FrXj2Y8Vfe— Angela (@jamfam96) August 10, 2018
Don’t forget #WonderWoman! #SROchallenge #TakingCareOfPeople #SJSO #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/lLurX2hlvb— SJSO (@SJSOPIO) August 10, 2018
