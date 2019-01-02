Police dash cam catches man driving Ferrari into bay

A Florida man, for whatever reason, decided to drive his Ferrari off a dock at full speed into the Palm Beach Inlet, and police have released the dashcam video of the now-amphibious car hitting the water.
Police and the car’s driver were talking Wednesday morning before the man hopped into the sports car, threw it in reverse, then gunned it in drive, launching off the dock. The car hit the water and sank about 30 feet, WPBF reported.
The driver wasn’t hurt and was rescued by a boater, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Officials raised the Ferrari with the help of flotation devices, WPBF reported.
WATCH: Dash cam video shows man driving #Ferrari into the intracoastal. Sources say this was a "medical" call, but we are still waiting on the official crash report from @PalmBeachPolice. Looks like there is more to this story... @WPTV pic.twitter.com/ZJrCD635N8— Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) December 28, 2018
Investigators are trying to find out why the man took the car for a swim, WPVT reported.
