  • Police dash cam catches man driving Ferrari into bay

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A Florida man, for whatever reason, decided to drive his Ferrari off a dock at full speed into the Palm Beach Inlet, and police have released the dashcam video of the now-amphibious car hitting the water.

    Police and the car’s driver were talking Wednesday morning before the man hopped into the sports car, threw it in reverse, then gunned it in drive, launching off the dock. The car hit the water and sank about 30 feet, WPBF reported.

    The driver wasn’t hurt and was rescued by a boater, the Palm Beach Post reported.

    Officials raised the Ferrari with the help of flotation devices, WPBF reported.

    Investigators are trying to find out why the man took the car for a swim, WPVT reported.

