LAS VEGAS, Nev. - A couple was found stabbed to death in their Las Vegas Strip hotel Friday afternoon.

The man and woman were part of a tour group from Vietnam that arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The couple was scheduled to visit the Grand Canyon on Friday, but when they did not arrive for the tour, police went to their hotel room at Circus Circus Las Vegas.

The couple was scheduled to return to Los Angeles on Saturday before returning to Vietnam, KSNV reported.

"We're early on in the investigation and at this time we have not been able to determine if it's a murder-suicide or if it's a double homicide investigation," Spencer said. "So we do not know at this point."

Spencer said police were "leaning" toward the incident being a murder-suicide, but would not know for sure until the coroner arrived on the scene.

"We do know that there was a disturbance at about 2 o'clock in the morning," he said. "There appeared to be arguing taking place in the hotel room from a witness who overheard that."

Police said no one at the hotel or police were contacted when the early morning disturbance happened.

"The only person that heard just heard arguing in the room," Spencer said.

Spencer said no one entered or exited through the hotel room door from the time the couple entered the room Thursday night until security did the welfare check on Friday afternoon.

The welfare check was made at about 3 p.m. local time by the hotel security.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identities of the couple once family is notified, the newspaper reported.

MGM Resorts International, which owns Circus Circus, is cooperating with police, according to a statement released Friday.

