Police cite driver for driving with sun shade over windshield

    BRAINTREE, Mass. - Braintree police are stressing the importance of keeping your windshield clear while driving. 

    Normally police have to remind drivers to remove all of the snow from their cars in the winter. But this time police officers say a driver was using a sunshade over the windshield and left it on the car when they headed out onto the road.

    Police said the driver was peering over the top when they were pulled over.

