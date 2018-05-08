  • Police chief visits girl who offered allowance to grieving officers

    By: Mike Parker, Austin American-Statesman

    Round Rock police Chief Allen Banks returned a young girl’s kind gesture last week with a hug and gifts during a visit to her home.

    Ximena, 7, left an envelope under the front door at police headquarters following the funeral of officer Charles Whites on Wednesday. Inside were a hand-written letter and four $1 bills.

    “Thank you for everything you do,” she wrote. “I’m sorry to hear about officer Whites. I wanted to donate my allowance. Love, Ximena.”

    While the envelope did not include a return address, Banks was able to find Ximena’s home address and decided to stop by for a quick visit. He brought along a few gifts, including the chief’s CHIP Challenge coin.

    Banks and officers, family and friends have been grieving after the loss of officer Whites, who police said was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Interstate 35 on Feb. 25. Raul Martinez faces a charge of intoxication assault causing bodily injury in the incident.

    READ MORE: Officer Charles Whites’ life celebrated at funeral 

