Police chief finds source of mysterious music bothering people along river

A New Jersey police chief decided to get to the bottom of a mysterious bass sound that was prompting complaints in towns along the Delaware River in recent weeks.
People reported hearing the sounds in October and again on Christmas Eve, according to WDEL-TV.
Penns Grove Police Chief John Stranahan decided to investigate after a flood of complaints about the irritating booming, even though the noise was coming from beyond his jurisdiction.
After following the sound of the booming bass, Stranahan realized it was coming from a skate park, WDEL reported.
The culprit: four men and a van with a huge sound system, according to the station.
The men fled the scene when Stranahan showed up, but he said he just wanted to let them know the booming bass was disturbing residents.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Alleged tip jar thief dies in pond after trying to get away from officers
- Prices rise as the minimum wage increases in several states
- High school football player accused of robbery targeting woman at gas station
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}