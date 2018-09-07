Police charge man, 19, in racist Arby's sign incident

Minnesota authorities charged a 19-year-old man for altering letters on an Arby's sign board to create an offensive message last Saturday, KARE reported Thursday.
Usindini Christopher Colling-Harper of Minneapolis admitted to rearranging the letters of the sign at the Brooklyn Center restaurant on Saturday so it contained a racial slur and a derogatory term for women, the television station reported.
After the term “Now hiring,” the sign’s removable letters at the Brooklyn Center restaurant were rearranged to create the offensive message, KSTP reported.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, Colling-Harper admitted to investigators that he changed the letters because "he was bored while waiting for a bus and thought it would be funny," KARE reported.
Colling-Harper is charged with criminal defamation, disorderly conduct and public nuisance.
Police searched Facebook to see who posted a photo of the sign first, and found a woman posted it with the caption, “Seems like Arby’s hiring in bc (Brooklyn Center),” WCCO reported.
Investigators contacted the woman, who said Colling-Harper — her boyfriend — was the culprit, and he did it because he thought it was funny, the television station reported.
The manager of the Arby’s told police they had to unplug the business’s phones because of the volume of complaints and threats, WCCO reported. The manager also said people were yelling at workers as they used the drive-thru, the television station reported.
